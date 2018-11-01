Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 November

Nikol Pashinyan is in Artsakh on a working visit


YEREVAN, NVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan met acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Stepanakert, who has paid a working visit to Artsakh, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration