Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 November

Early parliamentary elections of Armenia will take place on December 9 – President signs decree


YEREVAN, NVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree on scheduling early parliamentary elections.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, the decree says that the election will be held on December 9.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




