YEREVAN, NVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Hovhannes Aivazovsky’s "Sunset in Venice" will be auctioned at Christie's in London on November 26, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS. Overall, 268 items will be auctioned.

"Sunset in Venice" is evaluated at 400-600 thousand pounds (515-775 thousand USD). It was created in 1873 and never appeared in the market of arts in the last 20 years. The profit from the sale of John Kluge’s picture collection will be donated to the Colombia University of New York.

