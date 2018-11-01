Hovhannes Aivazovsky’s "Sunset in Venice" to be auctioned at Christie's
YEREVAN, NVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Hovhannes Aivazovsky’s "Sunset in Venice" will be auctioned at Christie's in London on November 26, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS. Overall, 268 items will be auctioned.
"Sunset in Venice" is evaluated at 400-600 thousand pounds (515-775 thousand USD). It was created in 1873 and never appeared in the market of arts in the last 20 years. The profit from the sale of John Kluge’s picture collection will be donated to the Colombia University of New York.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 21:55 Nikol Pashinyan is in Artsakh on a working visit
- 21:41 Early parliamentary elections of Armenia will take place on December 9 – President signs decree
- 21:31 Erdoğan should not attend events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI – French parliamentarian takes into account the fact of Armenian Genocide
- 20:20 Hovhannes Aivazovsky’s "Sunset in Venice" to be auctioned at Christie's
- 18:19 Oil and copper price decline in global markets will impact Armenian economy
- 17:49 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-11-18
- 17:45 Next year GDP per capita in Armenia will amount to 4604 USD
- 17:38 Asian Stocks - 01-11-18
- 17:29 Pashinyan appoints new aide
- 17:16 Armenian President calls on international community to stop militarization of small conflicts
- 17:11 Pashinyan describes Bolton meeting “major diplomatic achievement”
- 17:00 Climate Box to be introduced in Armenia will contribute to raising children’s awareness on climate change
- 16:16 ‘The man who showed us Istanbul” – Orhan Pamuk remembers friend, Turkish-Armenian photographer Ara Guler in touching New York Times op-ed
- 16:05 BREAKING NEWS: Parliament will be dissolved as final round of election fails, as intended
- 15:44 Armenian President meets with former US President Obama’s national security advisor in Minsk
- 15:34 Sarkissian says Armenia “most likely” to recall Yuri Khachaturov as CSTO chief – Interfax
- 15:09 Pashinyan says Armenia needs to have concrete program with EAEU partners
- 15:05 Armenian President sees potential for growth of trade turnover with Belarus
- 14:57 ‘Today, revolution reaches completion’ – Pashinyan hails historical moment
- 14:36 Armenia’s acting PM plans to create new environment in relations with Iran
- 14:33 Pashinyan presents vision for normalization of relations with Turkey
- 14:20 Pashinyan announces intent to introduce 23% flat income tax with further 3% decrease in five years
- 14:08 Recovery processes taking place in Armenia’s economy - Pashinyan
- 14:00 SIS director doesn’t rule out amending criminal charges against Kocharyan
- 13:51 Pashinyan is confident renewable energy will develop soon in Armenia with new pace
- 13:42 Major terror plot thwarted in Turkey
- 13:30 43% more people find jobs in 2018 than last year
- 13:21 No turning back, Pashinyan says on healthcare reforms
- 12:46 Armenia’s economic growth structure unacceptable for acting PM
- 12:44 Criminal investigations on total of 200 million dollars in misused funds underway, says Pashinyan
- 12:33 Hakob Karapetyan appointed spokesperson of Mayor of Yerevan
- 12:06 SIS chief refuses to identify lawmaker under investigation for bribery
- 12:02 Snap polls to take place December 9 according to arrangement – Pashinyan
- 12:00 Final round of electing PM kicks off in parliament, lawmakers expected to maneuver toward historic dissolution
- 11:57 The fact of Army’s involvement in 2008 March 1 events is more than grounded, says SIS chief
12:56, 10.30.2018
Viewed 3275 times Speaker Babloyan hopes CSTO PA Council and plenary sessions will be held in Armenia in near future
12:08, 10.25.2018
Viewed 2367 times Yerevan included in world's Top 10 Cities For Tech Career list by Enterprise Times
20:14, 10.27.2018
Viewed 1816 times BREAKING: Would-be suicide bomber neutralized by security agents outside government HQ – new details
20:41, 10.26.2018
Viewed 1646 times US President's National Security Advisor John Bolton describes Armenia as an important friend of USA in the region
13:53, 10.27.2018
Viewed 1514 times For You, Aznavour Yerevan concert to feature French military choir singer Jérémie Delvert, performer of Armenian Waltz at legendary crooner's funeral