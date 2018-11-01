Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-11-18
YEREVAN, 1 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 1 November, USD exchange rate is up by 0.31 drams to 486.55 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 2.45 drams to 553.65 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.02 drams to 7.42 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 8.67 drams to 627.80 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price is down by 151.26 drams to 19005.39 drams. Silver price is down by 1.19 drams to 224.32 drams. Platinum price is down by 22.95 drams to 13046.22 drams.
