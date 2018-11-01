Pashinyan describes Bolton meeting “major diplomatic achievement”

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s acting Prime Minister finds his meeting with US National Security Advisor John Bolton to be “a major diplomatic achievement”.

Pashinyan made the statement in his conclusive speech in parliament today during the final round of electing a prime minister, addressing various comments about Bolton’s visit to Armenia.

“I’ve met with Bolton, there wasn’t even the slightest nuance during this meeting which can cause disturbance in Armenia and among Armenian people. I consider this meeting to be a major diplomatic achievement for us, I will say in the future as to what is the reason that I am saying so,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan assured that the content of the meeting has nothing to do with the concerns that are voiced.

Pashinyan and Bolton held a meeting on October 25 in Yerevan, Armenia.

The parliament did not re-elect Nikol Pashinyan, the sole candidate, as Prime Minister in the second and final round today, as intended.

Thus, the parliament will be dissolved by virtue of law.

None of the lawmakers voted against or in favor, while 13 MPs abstained.

The special session of parliament convened by virtue of law kicked off for the final round of electing a prime minister midday.

The sole candidate was incumbent acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

He has been nominated as a formality by the Yelk and Tsarukyan factions as lawmakers are expected to deliberately vote him down in order to dissolve the parliament – a requirement for calling early elections.

The first round failed to elect a prime minister, as intended.

During the first round, the Yelk faction nominated Nikol Pashinyan in a technical maneuver because the Constitution says that a “vote” must take place.

Pashinyan took office after massive protests in April forced president-turned PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign. But Sargsyan’s Republican Party (HHK) still has most seats in the 105-seat parliament. Since taking office, Nikol Pashinyan has numerously said that the incumbent parliament doesn’t represent the people and that early elections should take place as soon as possible.

He resigned on October 16 to trigger the process which is required to lead to early elections.

This will be the first time in the history of the Republic of Armenia when a parliament is being disbanded.

The legislature will be officially dissolved at a signed order of the president, effective immediately.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan