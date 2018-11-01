Climate Box to be introduced in Armenia will contribute to raising children’s awareness on climate change

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Climate Box innovative-interactive tool, which aims at raising environmental literacy of mid-school aged youngsters, will be introduced in Armenia within the framework of UNDP and by the support of the Russian Federation, reports Armenpress.

Dmitry Mariyasin, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Armenia, delivered remarks during the international conference organized within the frames of the Educational and awareness raising regional program on climate change, stating that the program is the best example of how the joint efforts of experts of different countries can contribute to create a demanded tool designed for kids.

“I am very happy that the Climate Box is already used and will be used in Armenia with a great pace”, Dmitry Mariyasin said.

Deputy minister of education and science Arevik Anapiosyan said the ministry plans to carry out large-scale reform of a state criteria for general education.

“In terms of revision one of the most important principles for the ministry will be to build the education based on the principle of sustainable development. In order to reach the Sustainable Development Goals, we attach great importance to the education and therefore, we are also trying to organize so that we can contribute to the implementation of SDGs through education”, Anapiosyan said.

