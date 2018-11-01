Armenian President meets with former US President Obama’s national security advisor in Minsk

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is taking part in the meeting of the Core Group of the Munich Security Conference in Belarus, today met with James Jones, former US President Barack Obama’s National Security Advisor, NATO’s former Supreme Allied Commander Europe, the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting the officials exchanged views on global security issues.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan