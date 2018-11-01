Pashinyan says Armenia needs to have concrete program with EAEU partners

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. In order to avoid possible risks in the market of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Armenia must have a concrete program with the Union’s member states, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the debate of the election of PM in the Parliament, reports Armenpress.

MP Tigran Urikhanyan said a major blow from economic terms is expected. He stated that a drastic strengthening of dollar against the raw material currency occurred in recent days, in particular, decline of oil prices occurred. There has been a decline in price of one type of oil. “This means that there will be a great impact on the EAEU economy, the Russian ruble. And Armenia depends on this zone in different meanings… So what we are going to do?” the lawmaker asked.

Pashinyan said in response: “The EAEU is quite a big space in order to resist the external shocks. In the recent period certain shocks were recorded in the Union, but in the past month Armenia recorded an increase of transfers by nearly 12 million USD. This means that the EAEU space, nevertheless, can find tools to resist the external shocks. This issue is in the constant discussion agenda of the heads of government and the supreme council of heads of state. Here Armenia needs to have a concrete program not alone, but with the EAEU partners in order to avoid possible risks”, the acting PM said.

He added that Armenia should always move on the path of detecting and solving its own problems.

