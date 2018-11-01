Armenia’s acting PM plans to create new environment in relations with Iran

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan considers the energy cooperation between Armenia and Iran very important, reports Armenpress.

During today’s debate of the election of PM in the Parliament, Pashinyan, who is the only candidate for PM, expressed wish to develop the relations with Iran.

“The meeting with the President of Iran in New York was very productive. If the people give their trust vote to me, and I continue serving as a PM, I am confident that we will be able to ensure new environment and new level in the relations with Iran”, Pashinyan said in his remarks, attaching importance to the energy cooperation with Iran.

He informed that they have already clarified the decision to construct a new thermal power plant in Armenia following the discussions that lasted several months.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan