Recovery processes taking place in Armenia’s economy - Pashinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Strictly positive, recovery processes are taking place in Armenia’s economy. They will inevitably lead to the implementation of goals put before the government, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks during the debate of the election of PM in the Parliament, reports Armenpress.

“Launch of economic recovery, economic transformation is taking place in Armenia. I have released our vision on the economic progress two months ago, and the political record is the following: we need to turn from a mining, betting country to a country with an economy directed for technological production, export. I want to announce that this process is taking place in Armenia right now”, he said.

The government has a tool according to which companies, which make investments in a priority sector, create jobs and are in line with certain standards, are exempted from customs duties. Within the frames of this, the increase of number of jobs comprised 30% compared to the previous year, and that of equipment comprised 70%.

The import of capital goods during January-September 2017 increased by 75.5%. The talk concerns import of devices, equipment, machinery, and the analysis shows that these imports mostly do not refer to the mining industry, but they deal with other production sectors.

“We have a trend in the agriculture sector, transformation from the so-called old and uncompetitive agriculture to a modern and technological agriculture”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan said 0.9% growth has been recorded in industry field in September which is quite low. The reason is that currently one of the largest mining industry companies faces problems, it almost doesn’t operate. According to the acting PM, the impact of the mining industry field on the overall figure is quite great.

“Compared to September of the previous year, 11.4% growth has been recorded in the processing industry. These figures show that the share of mining industry in industry has decreased, and that of the processing industry has greatly increased”, he said.

3.5% growth has been recorded in the construction sector, whereas this figure was double-digit at the beginning of the year.

Pashinyan said there is a decline of growth rate in export, there was a decline in export in September 2018. “About 15% less goods were exported from Armenia this year in September. Last year in September 57 million USD raw materials from mining sector were exported from Armenia. This year in September this volume comprised 44 million USD”, Nikol Pashinyan said.