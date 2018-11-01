Pashinyan is confident renewable energy will develop soon in Armenia with new pace

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. It’s ruled out that no sector will develop in Armenia in the next five years due to energy deficit, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a session in the Parliament, expressing confidence that the renewable, alternative energy is going to develop with a new pace, reports Armenpress.

Lawmaker Sergey Bagratyan said attraction of investments is one of the most important factors for economic development. He asked the acting PM whether enough actions are being taken to attract investments in the economy and etc.

“We are very careful to these issues. Especially in the field of energy we believe that it is necessary to move forward with convinced steps. If we move on a direction and it turns out that it is wrong, it will bring major damages. There are some issues in the energy sector. The first one is the further development of nuclear energy, and the second one is the energy cooperation prospects with Iran, the third one – the energy cooperation prospects with Georgia, and the fourth one – the real volumes of technological investments in our country. It’s very important to assess the potential demand of our energy in our country”, Pashinyan said.

He stated that relying on the previous calculations is not enough. Pashinyan said these calculations were made in the previous logic of the economy’s structure. Now he sees need for a new approach in a new logic, taking into account the foreign political strategy.

“Energy is a major sector which should be able not only to ensure the normal development of economy, but to serve the foreign policy, foreign economic ties. We are trying to move forward in this sector with right steps. I agree that there is a great prospect for development of renewable, alternative energy in Armenia. I am convinced that it will develop soon with a new pace”, the acting PM said.

He added that the mining industry develops all over the world, including in Armenia. The feature of it is the great volume of energy demand. “And all our calculations show that the energy power we are developing will satisfy us”, the acting PM noted.