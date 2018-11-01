43% more people find jobs in 2018 than last year

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The number of people who have found employment in January-September 2018 has increased 43% against the same time period of last year, according to the statistical committee of Armenia.

According to the data, the number began to grow since April.

Overall 8785 people have found employment from January to September (1149 in July, 1309 in August, 1070 in September).

The unemployment rate was at 20,2% in the second three-months period of 2018 – a 0,4% decrease against last year’s same period.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan