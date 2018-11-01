Major terror plot thwarted in Turkey

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. A major terror plot has been thwarted in Mardin, Turkey, according to local media reports.

Provincial police have confiscated a cargo truck during a special operation and discovered 250kg of explosives inside, Hurriyet newspaper reported.

Five people have been arrested during the operation.

No other details were available at the moment.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan