No turning back, Pashinyan says on healthcare reforms

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. There won’t be a return to the old in the healthcare sector, acting PM Nikol Pashinyan said in parliament in response to a question from a lawmaker.

MP Marina Sargsyan told Pashinyan the concerns of doctors who had addressed her.

“The healthcare system in Armenia is considered to be one of the most corrupt systems. Numerous doctors have addressed me to express their concerns about the latest developments and the circulating rumors. They are particularly asking if they will work in a new way and if the new healthcare minister will be enabled to continue the sector’s reforms,” Sargsyan asked.

Pashinyan said there’s no turning back.

“The government’s working style will be dialogue, because it is very important to not only make steps, but also to be able to explain the logic of these steps, to hear out the criticism and use this criticism in order for the steps to be more accurate,” Pashinyan said.

Speaking about the sackings in this sector, Pashinyan said there are no privileged or immune people in Armenia, including himself.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan