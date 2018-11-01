Criminal investigations on total of 200 million dollars in misused funds underway, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Criminal cases on a total of 200 million dollar misappropriations and embezzlement are currently under investigation in different law enforcement bodies, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today in his speech in parliament.

“I want us all to note that the investigative bodies are working beyond the boundaries of their capabilities. The workload is the reason why the process of restoration and compensation of damages is not proceeding the way we would want it to. Clarifications of taxes is one thing, but restoration of embezzlements and misappropriations is another thing, because it requires an investigation, a judicial process, a court verdict, after which these processes will be done,” he said.

He noted that the construction of the North-South Road Corridor is currently under serious investigation.

He said that it can be considered a confirmed fact that the construction of the Tranche 1 section of the project fails to meet quality standards. Pashinyan said the government will be coherent in restoring the damages and brining the road to a duly level.

“It is important today to set rules in order for this kind of manifestations to be ruled out in the future. The construction of the road isn’t being implemented at full volumes because we have issues. The work won’t be implemented in its entire volumes as long as these issues aren’t solved so that they don’t work in the old ways, the old quality. Naturally this can have a certain economic suppression effect,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan