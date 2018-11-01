Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 November

Hakob Karapetyan appointed spokesperson of Mayor of Yerevan


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Journalist Hakob Karapetyan has been appointed spokesperson of Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan, reports Armenpress.

“Dear colleagues, starting from today I assume the duties of the spokesperson of the Yerevan Mayor. We will try to be maximally in contacts with the media and work in an atmosphere of mutual support. My contacts are available on Facebook and Twitter, and also will be available in other social networks”, he said on Facebook.




