SIS chief refuses to identify lawmaker under investigation for bribery


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Special Investigative Service (SIS) director Sasun Khachatryan refused to comment or give any information about an unnamed lawmaker who Nikol Pashinyan said is under a criminal investigation in the most massive bribery case in the history of the Republic of Armenia.

Reporters asked Khachatryan today after the Cabinet meeting to identify the lawmaker.

“No comment”, he replied.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




