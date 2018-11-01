Snap polls to take place December 9 according to arrangement – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says under an agreement the early elections of parliament will take place on December 9.

Asked about the timeframe of the snap elections today in parliament, Pashinyan emphasized that the early polls will take place December 9 according to an arrangement.

“The president will sign the order and we will see,” he said.

Asked if the president will sign the order today, he said: “I think yes”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan