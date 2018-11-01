The fact of Army’s involvement in 2008 March 1 events is more than grounded, says SIS chief

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Head of the Special Investigative Service Sasun Khachatryan commented on the issue of declaring wanted former head of the investigative group over March 1 case Vahagn Harutyunyan and his statement that he told the SIS about his location and there was no need to declare him wanted, reports Armenpress.

“Declaring someone wanted not only aims at revealing his location place, but also presenting him to the body conducting the investigation. The fact that his location place is known doesn’t mean that he cannot be declared wanted”, the SIS chief told reporters after today’s Cabinet session.

He said Vahagn Harutyunyan left Armenia in July 2018. Asked why he was not invited for questioning before that, the SIS chief said: “Questioning cannot be an end in itself, it should have efficiency, in other words, a person is invited for questioning if we have questions to ask or there is a need to question him over some circumstances. These circumstances were unknown in July”.

Asked whether the charge against Vahagn Harutyunyan justifies the involvement of the Army in the 2008 March 1 events, Sasun Khachatryan said that fact is more than grounded, without a disclosure of this case.

The Special Investigative Service issued a statement on October 31 according to which Vahagn Harutyunyan, who was holding the position of senior investigator on important cases during 2007-2011, has organized the falsification of proofs, in particular, aimed at hiding the real circumstances of the unconstitutional use of the Armenian Armed Forces during the 2008 March1-2 events in Yerevan. Vahagn Harutyunyan has been declared wanted.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan