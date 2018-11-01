Parliament unanimously adopts clemency bill at final hearing

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament unanimously and fully adopted the clemency bill with 75 votes in favor. No one voted against or abstained at today’ second and final hearing.

The bill was adopted at first hearing yesterday.

The pardon will lead to the release of about 660 convicts from the entire prison population.

It will also cover more than 1000 individuals under investigation as part of criminal cases.

The clemency does not apply to people who have committed serious crimes.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan