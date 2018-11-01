Pashinsyan highlights need to focus on conditional early release institute

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan considers it necessary to concentrate on the conditional early release institute since Armenia sometimes has to apply the institute of amnesty for different circumstances, reports Armenpress.

During today’s Cabinet meeting the acting PM said the conditional early release institute will allow to show an individual approach.

“Since the amnesty mostly refers to articles, but the conditional early release firstly refers to a concrete person”, Pashinyan said, adding that the conditional early release institute should be definitely applied.

“In this case there will be low demand for amnesty among the public, since it would be predictable for convicts, their relatives in which behavioral conditions they can get a conditional early release”, he said.

He stated that almost all correctional facilities in Armenia are in extremely poor condition, and added that for this purpose it is necessary to take steps to receive the support of international organizations.

