Incumbent judges to be issued sidearms for security concerns

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Incumbent judges will be issued side arms in Armenia.

The decision was approved today at the Cabinet meeting.

Judges will be provided with the firearms, including ammunition and special self-defense devices, for the period of their tenure with the purpose of self-defense.

“The types, model, quantity of rounds and types of the special self-defense means will be defined by police,” the draft says.

The weapons will be issued to judges who will make a relevant request to the Supreme Judicial Council citing security concerns.

If a judge doesn’t possess necessary skills on handling a firearm, police will organize the required training.

If a judge resigns or is suspended of his duties anyhow, the weapon and ammunition, and other self-defense devices, must be returned to police within a week.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan