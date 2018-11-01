Acting Deputy PM Avinyan to chair remainder of Cabinet meeting as Pashinyan prepares for parliament session

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced at today’s Cabinet meeting that acting Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan will continue chairing the sitting after debating a few issues since he has to prepare for the upcoming final round of electing a prime minister in parliament.

“Today I must [deliver a speech] at [parliament] because the election of prime minister are scheduled, as a result of which a prime minister should not be elected and the parliament must be dissolved by virtue of law. After debating one or two issues I will ask Mr. Avinyan to chair the session and I will prepare for the [parliament] session,” Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

The special session of parliament convened by virtue of law will kick off shortly for the final round of electing a prime minister.

The sole candidate is incumbent acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

He has been nominated as a formality by the Yelk and Tsarukyan factions as lawmakers are expected to deliberately vote him down in order to dissolve the parliament – a requirement for calling early elections.

The first round failed to elect a prime minister, as intended.

During the first round,the Yelk faction nominated Nikol Pashinyan in a technical maneuver because the Constitution says that a “vote” must take place.

Pashinyan took office after massive protests in April forced president-turned PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign. But Sargsyan’s Republican Party (HHK) still has most seats in the 105-seat parliament. Since taking office, Nikol Pashinyan has numerously said that the incumbent parliament doesn’t represent the people and that early elections should take place as soon as possible.

He resigned on October 16 to trigger the process which is required to lead to early elections.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan