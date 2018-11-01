Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 November

Armenian President meets with OSCE Secretary General in Belarus


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Belarus to participate in the meeting of the Core Group of the Munich Security Conference, had a bilateral meeting with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger in the evening of October 31, the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting the officials exchanged views on different directions of the OSCE activity.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




