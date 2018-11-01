Armenian President meets with OSCE Secretary General in Belarus
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Belarus to participate in the meeting of the Core Group of the Munich Security Conference, had a bilateral meeting with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger in the evening of October 31, the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.
During the meeting the officials exchanged views on different directions of the OSCE activity.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 11:20 Pashinsyan highlights need to focus on conditional early release institute
- 11:15 Incumbent judges to be issued sidearms for security concerns
- 11:06 Italy’s RENCO to build 250MW power station in Yerevan
- 11:02 Armenian President, Chairman of Kazakh Senate exchange views on development prospects of bilateral cooperation
- 11:00 Second hearing debates of clemency bill underway
- 10:31 More than 100 reporters killed so far in 2018 – PEC
- 10:21 Acting Deputy PM Avinyan to chair remainder of Cabinet meeting as Pashinyan prepares for parliament session
- 10:14 Armenian President meets with OSCE Secretary General in Belarus
- 10:11 ‘It’s ridiculous, and it has to end’ – Trump on birthright citizenship
- 09:42 Tourism zone, livestock farm, hotel program: Interest towards investment opportunities in Tavush province increases
- 09:41 European Stocks - 31-10-18
- 09:40 US stocks up - 31-10-18
- 09:37 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-10-18
- 09:35 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 31-10-18
- 09:34 Oil Prices Down - 31-10-18
- 10.31-21:40 American Aol Company’s British service refers to Armenian cross-stones
- 10.31-19:14 Armenia’s economic growth exceeds predictions
- 10.31-18:36 Gianni Buquicchio welcomes government’s initiative to make reforms in Electoral Code – Pashinyan receives President of Venice Commission
- 10.31-18:13 Armenia improves its position in Doing Business by 6 points
- 10.31-17:47 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 31-10-18
- 10.31-17:45 Asian Stocks - 31-10-18
- 10.31-17:08 Pashinyan awards People’s Artist title to actor Yervand Manaryan
- 10.31-16:43 Armenia’s President and Secretary of Security Council visit World of Tanks game developer company in Minsk
- 10.31-16:09 Armenia’s Ambassador to Germany concurrently appointed as Ambassador to Liechtenstein
- 10.31-15:43 November 1 Cabinet meeting to take place 1 hour earlier
- 10.31-15:42 Postage stamp on theme “Armenian statehood. 100th anniversary of foundation of the Police of Armenia” cancelled and put into circulation
- 10.31-15:38 Pashinyan technical “non”-confirmation hearing, subsequent dissolution of parliament expected tomorrow midday
- 10.31-15:34 President of Artsakh attends event dedicated to 30th anniversary of Mayrutyun NGO
- 10.31-14:22 Acting minister Arshakyan holds meeting with Polish Ambassador
- 10.31-14:11 Chairman of Supreme Judicial Council receives CoE Venice Commission’s President
- 10.31-13:56 Parliament of Artsakh installs new Ombudsman
- 10.31-13:44 Armenia’s reputation rises significantly for investors – German Ambassador
- 10.31-13:38 Parliament adopts clemency bill at first hearing
- 10.31-13:36 Would-be suicide bomber charged and remanded
- 10.31-13:31 EU-Armenia Parliamentary Cooperation Committee adopts statement on Armenia’s domestic political life
12:56, 10.30.2018
Viewed 3222 times Speaker Babloyan hopes CSTO PA Council and plenary sessions will be held in Armenia in near future
12:08, 10.25.2018
Viewed 2298 times Yerevan included in world's Top 10 Cities For Tech Career list by Enterprise Times
20:14, 10.27.2018
Viewed 1769 times BREAKING: Would-be suicide bomber neutralized by security agents outside government HQ – new details
20:41, 10.26.2018
Viewed 1590 times US President's National Security Advisor John Bolton describes Armenia as an important friend of USA in the region
13:53, 10.27.2018
Viewed 1470 times For You, Aznavour Yerevan concert to feature French military choir singer Jérémie Delvert, performer of Armenian Waltz at legendary crooner's funeral