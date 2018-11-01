Second hearing debates of clemency bill underway

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament is debating the clemency bill at second hearing.

The bill was adopted at first hearing yesterday.

If passed, the pardon will lead to the release of about 660 convicts from the entire prison population.

It will also cover more than 1000 individuals under investigation as part of criminal cases.

The clemency does not apply to people who have committed serious crimes.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan