LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-10-18

LONDON, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 31 October:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.40% to $1972.50, copper price down by 1.75% to $6115.00, lead price down by 2.39% to $1936.50, nickel price down by 0.17% to $11800.00, tin price down by 0.55% to $19075.00, zinc price down by 2.20% to $2581.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 1.24% to $59500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.