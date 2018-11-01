LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-10-18
LONDON, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 31 October:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.40% to $1972.50, copper price down by 1.75% to $6115.00, lead price down by 2.39% to $1936.50, nickel price down by 0.17% to $11800.00, tin price down by 0.55% to $19075.00, zinc price down by 2.20% to $2581.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 1.24% to $59500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 11:20 Pashinsyan highlights need to focus on conditional early release institute
- 11:15 Incumbent judges to be issued sidearms for security concerns
- 11:06 Italy’s RENCO to build 250MW power station in Yerevan
- 11:02 Armenian President, Chairman of Kazakh Senate exchange views on development prospects of bilateral cooperation
- 11:00 Second hearing debates of clemency bill underway
- 10:31 More than 100 reporters killed so far in 2018 – PEC
- 10:21 Acting Deputy PM Avinyan to chair remainder of Cabinet meeting as Pashinyan prepares for parliament session
- 10:14 Armenian President meets with OSCE Secretary General in Belarus
- 10:11 ‘It’s ridiculous, and it has to end’ – Trump on birthright citizenship
- 09:42 Tourism zone, livestock farm, hotel program: Interest towards investment opportunities in Tavush province increases
- 09:41 European Stocks - 31-10-18
- 09:40 US stocks up - 31-10-18
- 09:37 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-10-18
- 09:35 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 31-10-18
- 09:34 Oil Prices Down - 31-10-18
- 10.31-21:40 American Aol Company’s British service refers to Armenian cross-stones
- 10.31-19:14 Armenia’s economic growth exceeds predictions
- 10.31-18:36 Gianni Buquicchio welcomes government’s initiative to make reforms in Electoral Code – Pashinyan receives President of Venice Commission
- 10.31-18:13 Armenia improves its position in Doing Business by 6 points
- 10.31-17:47 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 31-10-18
- 10.31-17:45 Asian Stocks - 31-10-18
- 10.31-17:08 Pashinyan awards People’s Artist title to actor Yervand Manaryan
- 10.31-16:43 Armenia’s President and Secretary of Security Council visit World of Tanks game developer company in Minsk
- 10.31-16:09 Armenia’s Ambassador to Germany concurrently appointed as Ambassador to Liechtenstein
- 10.31-15:43 November 1 Cabinet meeting to take place 1 hour earlier
- 10.31-15:42 Postage stamp on theme “Armenian statehood. 100th anniversary of foundation of the Police of Armenia” cancelled and put into circulation
- 10.31-15:38 Pashinyan technical “non”-confirmation hearing, subsequent dissolution of parliament expected tomorrow midday
- 10.31-15:34 President of Artsakh attends event dedicated to 30th anniversary of Mayrutyun NGO
- 10.31-14:22 Acting minister Arshakyan holds meeting with Polish Ambassador
- 10.31-14:11 Chairman of Supreme Judicial Council receives CoE Venice Commission’s President
- 10.31-13:56 Parliament of Artsakh installs new Ombudsman
- 10.31-13:44 Armenia’s reputation rises significantly for investors – German Ambassador
- 10.31-13:38 Parliament adopts clemency bill at first hearing
- 10.31-13:36 Would-be suicide bomber charged and remanded
- 10.31-13:31 EU-Armenia Parliamentary Cooperation Committee adopts statement on Armenia’s domestic political life
12:56, 10.30.2018
Viewed 3222 times Speaker Babloyan hopes CSTO PA Council and plenary sessions will be held in Armenia in near future
12:08, 10.25.2018
Viewed 2298 times Yerevan included in world's Top 10 Cities For Tech Career list by Enterprise Times
20:14, 10.27.2018
Viewed 1769 times BREAKING: Would-be suicide bomber neutralized by security agents outside government HQ – new details
20:41, 10.26.2018
Viewed 1590 times US President's National Security Advisor John Bolton describes Armenia as an important friend of USA in the region
13:53, 10.27.2018
Viewed 1470 times For You, Aznavour Yerevan concert to feature French military choir singer Jérémie Delvert, performer of Armenian Waltz at legendary crooner's funeral