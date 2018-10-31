American Aol Company’s British service refers to Armenian cross-stones

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. The British service of the American Aol company has referred to the Armenian cross-stones. ARMENPRESS reports Aol.co.uk has published a 2-minute footage presenting the millennia-old cross-stones of Armenia.

“Armenia is considered to be the world's first Christian country, and the historical cross stones seen in the video above are an ancient reminder of its past.

The gravestones go back over 1,000 years and each one is different.

Although many have not survived, they remain the largest collection in the world of Khachkars stones”, reads the article.

