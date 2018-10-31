Gianni Buquicchio welcomes government’s initiative to make reforms in Electoral Code – Pashinyan receives President of Venice Commission

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received President of the Venice Commission Gianni Buquicchio on October 31.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, greeting the guest, Nikol Pashinyan thanked the Venice Commission for supporting the amendments in the Electoral Code of Armenia and for the relevant consultations. The acting PM noted that the reforms of the Electoral Code were aimed at ensuring maximally free, fare and transparent electoral system, and added that the Armenian Government highlights the cooperation with the Venice Commission and the OSCE-ODIHR.

Gianni Buquicchio welcomed the initiative of the Government to implement reforms in the Electoral Code. According to him, the Venice Commission positively assessed the planned reforms which are aimed at the exercise of the right to vote, the protection of observers' rights, the enhancement of media accessibility, the transparency of the electoral process, the fight against election fraud, the elimination of the number of coalition participants after the first round of elections and so on. The President of the Venice Commission hoped that the electoral reform process will have a successful end.

Nikol Pashinyan and Gianni Buquicchio discussed a number of issues referring to the political developments in Armenia, referred to the organization of the early parliamentary elections.

The acting prime Minister of Armenia emphasized that the Government will spare no efforts to organize and hold elections the results of which will not be questioned by anyone. Pashinyan emphasized that Armenia is resolutely moving forward in the direction of developing democracy and the justice system, the protection of human rights, and the development of civil society. According to the ac ting PM, the reforms in the mentioned spheres are priorities, while the development of democracy is an internal demand, conviction and fundamental value for the Armenian public.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan