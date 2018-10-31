Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 31-10-18

YEREVAN, 31 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 31 October, USD exchange rate up by 0.25 drams to 486.24 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.93 drams to 551.20 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.40 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.14 drams to 619.13 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 74.53 drams to 19156.65 drams. Silver price down by 3.40 drams to 225.51 drams. Platinum price down by 8.90 drams to 13069.17 drams.