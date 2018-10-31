Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 October

Pashinyan awards People’s Artist title to actor Yervand Manaryan


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has awarded the title of People’s Artist of Armenia to actor, scriptwriter Yervand Manaryan, 94.  

“I made a decision to award Yervand Manaryan the title of People’s Artist of Armenia. He did not receive this truly earned title for many years because of his political opposition views. The decision will come into effect de jure after the president signs it,” Pashinyan said on Facebook.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




