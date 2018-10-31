Armenia’s President and Secretary of Security Council visit World of Tanks game developer company in Minsk

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by President Armen Sarkissian, while in Belarus on a working visit, visited the Wargaming company which is the developer of the famous World of Tanks game, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan, who is among the delegation members, said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

“Yesterday together with the President’s delegation I also visited the Wargaming company which is the developer of the famous World of Tanks game. The company leadership introduced us on their activity directions, success story and development programs”, Grigoryan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan