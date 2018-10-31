Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 October

Armenia’s Ambassador to Germany concurrently appointed as Ambassador to Liechtenstein


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on concurrently appointing Ambassador to Germany Ashot Smbatyan (residence in Berlin) as Ambassador to Liechtenstein, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President signed the decree based on the prime minister’s proposal.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration