November 1 Cabinet meeting to take place 1 hour earlier


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. The upcoming Cabinet meeting tomorrow will take place one hour earlier than planned.

The meeting has been shifted from 11:00 to 10:00, the government’s press service said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




