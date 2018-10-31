November 1 Cabinet meeting to take place 1 hour earlier
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. The upcoming Cabinet meeting tomorrow will take place one hour earlier than planned.
The meeting has been shifted from 11:00 to 10:00, the government’s press service said.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
