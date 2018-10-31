Postage stamp on theme “Armenian statehood. 100th anniversary of foundation of the Police of Armenia” cancelled and put into circulation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. A postage stamp dedicated to the theme “Armenian statehood. 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Police of Armenia” was cancelled and put into circulation on October 31, reports Armenpress.

The postage stamp depicts the symbol of the Police of the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian and English inscriptions “100th anniversary” made in the form of fingerprints. The background of the postage stamp depicts the tricolor of the Republic of Armenia.

The postage stamp was cancelled by the acting minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Hakob Arshakyan, Police Chief Varely Osipyan, Chairman of HayPost CJSC Juan Pablo Gechidjian, President of the Union of Philatelists of Armenia Hovik Musayelyan.

The postage stamp with nominal value of 120 AMD is printed in “Cartor” printing house in France with the print-run of 30 000 pcs. The author of the stamp’s design is the designer of HayPost CJSC David Dovlatyan.