President of Artsakh attends event dedicated to 30th anniversary of Mayrutyun NGO
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on October 31 attended an event at the Stepanakert Youth and Culture Palace dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Mayrutyun NGO, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
