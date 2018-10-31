Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 October

President of Artsakh attends event dedicated to 30th anniversary of Mayrutyun NGO


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on October 31 attended an event at the Stepanakert Youth and Culture Palace dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Mayrutyun NGO, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration