Acting minister Arshakyan holds meeting with Polish Ambassador

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. Acting minister of transport, communication and information technologies Hakob Arshakyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Poland to Armenia Pawel Cieplak, the ministry told Armenpress.

The acting minister touched upon the existing cooperation in transportation and aviation sectors, expressed readiness to develop and expand partnership directions between the two states in the fields of communication and high technologies.

In his turn the Polish Ambassador thanked for the reception and stated that the number of flights from Armenia to Poland has increased recently thanks to the cooperation.

The Ambassador also assured that he will take practical steps to expand the cooperation circles between Armenia and Poland in the ministry’s activity sectors.

During the meeting a number of other issues of bilateral interest were discussed.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan