Chairman of Supreme Judicial Council receives CoE Venice Commission’s President

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council Gagik Harutyunyan on October 31 received President of the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe Gianni Buquicchio and Commission Secretary Thomas Markert, the Supreme Judicial Council told Armenpress.

The officials arrived in Armenia to participate in the Constitutional Culture international conference organized by the International Analytical Center, the Constitutional Court and the Center of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Armenia.

During the meeting Gagik Harutyunyan introduced the Commission President on the conceptual approaches and procedures aimed at raising the efficiency of justice developed by the Council and etc.

A number of issues relating to the justice processes were also discussed.

Gianni Buquicchio welcomed and attached importance to the active participation of Gagik Harutyunyan, as a member of the Venice Commission, to the solution of urgent issues relating to the judicial power.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan