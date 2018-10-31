Parliament of Artsakh installs new Ombudsman

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. The parliament of Artsakh has installed Artak Beglaryan as the new Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of the country.

Beglaryan said on Facebook that he was elected with 29 votes in favor and zero votes against.

“Assuming this responsible function is an honor for me, which I will fulfill with the utmost responsibility,” he said.

Excerpts from Beglaryan’s speech in parliament are available in Armenian.

The position was vacated when Ruben Melikyan resigned earlier in September.

Beglaryan served as Head of Department under Melikyan and was previously an advisor to the country’s State Minister.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan