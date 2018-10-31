Armenia’s reputation rises significantly for investors – German Ambassador

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. Mining industry, IT and production are interesting and preferable sectors for Germany to make investments in Armenia, German Ambassador to Armenia Matthias Kiesler told reporters, reports Armenpress.

“Two years ago we have carried out major investments in the mining industry, and it can be stated that that company is one of the largest taxpayers. I think the mining industry will keep its role in the future. Of course, we are taking steps to bring more investments to Armenia. Many companies from IT sector come to Armenia, but we also need to think of how we can attract companies in the production sector”, the Ambassador said.

He noted that Armenia’s reputation for attracting investors has risen significantly in recent months. According to the Ambassador, after the elections the government should further strengthen this environment in order to attract more investments.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan