Would-be suicide bomber charged and remanded

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. The 43-year-old grenade-wielding man who attempted to enter the government headquarters Saturday evening has been charged and placed under arrest pending trial, the national security service told ARMENPRESS.

He is charged with illegal acquisition, possession and transportation of firearms or explosives.

The national security service didn’t give further details.

It said that an investigation is underway.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan