EU-Armenia Parliamentary Cooperation Committee adopts statement on Armenia’s domestic political life

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. The European Union-Armenia Parliamentary Cooperation Committee adopted a final statement on Armenia’s domestic political life during a session on October 24, MP Armen Ashotyan, head of the Armenian delegation to the Committee, told reporters in the Parliament, reports Armenpress.

“The document thoroughly touches upon Armenia’s domestic policy. There are political assessments over the parliament’s activity in the 9th point, an importance was attached to refrain from the campaign of hatred and violence. It calls on the political forces to show restraint. The document puts a task on the authorities to ensure equal conditions for all political forces during the upcoming elections. It urges to take into account all proposals made by the CoE Venice Commission and the OSCE/ODIHR, which, in particular, relate to the Electoral Code reforms”, Ashotyan said.

The document also contains points relating to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the recognition of the Armenian Genocide. 34th point calls on all EU member states to recognize the Armenian Genocide, and the 31 point urges the Armenian and Azerbaijani authorities to solve the NK conflict exclusively through negotiations and peaceful means. Armen Ashotyan said this serves a base for moving forward our views more confidently in the future.

“The Karabakh conflict is not and will not be settled by statements, but this creates a political circle, and the solution must be made in it, therefore it’s very important that our diplomats, quoting these documents, will be able to move forward their views in the future”, the lawmaker said, attaching importance to the adoption of the statement.

