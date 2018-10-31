At least 25 killed in Afghanistan military chopper crash

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. At least 25 people were killed after an Afghan helicopter crashed in the western part of the country, authorities confirmed to local media. Provincial officials and top military officers are reportedly among the casualties, RT reports.

As the story unfolded, the Taliban claimed credit for the attack, saying their militants shot the helicopter down. Afghan authorities blamed the incident on the bad weather.

The head of the Farah provincial council and the deputy commander of the Afghan Army’s 207th corps are said to be among the officials on board the ill-fated aircraft.