Two killed after helicopter crashes in Florida, US

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. Two people were killed and one more was injured after a helicopter crashed down onto a trailer park in central Florida, RT reports.

The incident occurred in Sebring, Florida.

Both of the fatalities were occupants of the helicopter, local media reported, adding that the injured person was on the ground at the time of the crash.

One mobile home was destroyed and another was damaged.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan