Lion Air plane crash: Fuselage possibly located, officials say

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. Indonesian authorities said they’ve possibly located the fuselage of the crashed Lion Air Flight JT610 off Jakarta’s coast.

"Based on the presentation of the head of the National Search and Rescue Agency, the coordinates of the suspected body of the aircraft have been found," Indonesia’s military chief Hadi Tjahjanto said.

"Pinger locators" are being used to try to locate the so-called "black boxes" containing the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder, according to the Reuters news agency.

"Yesterday afternoon, the team had heard a ping sound in a location at 35 meters depth," Haryo Satmiko, the deputy chief of the national transport safety panel, told Reuters, referring to a depth of 115 feet.

Earlier Jakarta Post reported that representatives of Boeing and the US government will arrive in Indonesia to join the investigation into the crash.

The Boeing 737 Max 8 jet, commissioned only two months ago, crashed into the Java Sea moments after takeoff on October 29.

There were 189 people on board, including three children, and they are all presumed dead.

