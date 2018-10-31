Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 October

Extraordinary session begins in Parliament: Lawmakers to debate amnesty bill – LIVE


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session kicked off in the Parliament on October 31, reports Armenpress.

The lawmakers will debate the bill on declaring amnesty.

The bill is titled ‘Declaring amnesty for criminal cases on the occasion of the 2800th anniversary of Erebuni-Yerevan and the 100th anniversary of the declaration of independence of the First Republic of Armenia’.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration