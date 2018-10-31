Extraordinary session begins in Parliament: Lawmakers to debate amnesty bill – LIVE

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session kicked off in the Parliament on October 31, reports Armenpress.

The lawmakers will debate the bill on declaring amnesty.

The bill is titled ‘Declaring amnesty for criminal cases on the occasion of the 2800th anniversary of Erebuni-Yerevan and the 100th anniversary of the declaration of independence of the First Republic of Armenia’.

