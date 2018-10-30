Acting PM receives President of “Prime Healthcare” company, U.S.-Armenian philanthropist Mike Sarian

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan received on October 30 President of “Prime Healthcare” company, U.S.-Armenian philanthropist Mike Sarian, who is a prominent figure in the healthcare system of the USA and the head of a major network of hospitals in 14 States with overall 45 hospitals.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, welcoming the first visit of Mike Sarian to Armenia, the acting PM highly assessed the long years of his professional activities, as well as his role in the lives of the U.S.-Armenians and the development projects in Armenia and Artsakh. Nikol Pashinyan expressed confidence that an effective cooperation will be established with the Healthcare Ministry of Armenia, which will foster the reforms in the sphere.

Mike Sarian thanked for the reception and noted that he is proud to have the opportunity to contribute to the progress of his motherland. He expressed readiness to support the Government and the Healthcare Ministry of Armenia for bringing the reforms into life and to serve his experience and professional skills to the development of the healthcare system of Armenia and implementation of concrete projects.

Acting PM Pashinyan saluted Mike Sarian’s readiness to contribute to the development of the Motherland and emphasized the importance of making use of the potentials of the Diaspora-Armenians in this new and important period.

The sides exchanged views over cooperation opportunities in the sphere of healthcare and agreed that the opportunities of implementation of concrete projects will be discussed more thoroughly during the meeting of Mike Sarian and the acting Healthcare Minister tomorrow.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan