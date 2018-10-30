Deadline for nominating candidate for PM expires – Nikol Pashinyan the only candidate

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The deadline for nominating candidate for PM has expired and acting PM Nikol Pashinyan is the only candidate, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia. The deadline expired at 18:00, October 30.

The parliament will be dissolved by virtue of law if it fails to elect a prime minister in the second and final round also. Pashinyan’s nomination as a candidate is a technicality and he himself urged lawmakers to vote him down to disband the parliament. If the second round fails to elect a premier, this will be the first time in the history of Armenia when a parliament is being disbanded.

He was nominated by the Yelk and Tsarukyan factions, and the MPs who have abandoned the Republican Party.

