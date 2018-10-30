Armenia, Belarus should strengthen scientific cooperation – Armenian President

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Belarus should activate scientific cooperation in the sphere of digital and laser technologies, cyber security, nuclear energy use and pharmaceuticals, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian announced in a meeting with President of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus Vladimir Gusakov in Minsk.

Armen Sarkissian was impressed by the results of the scientific activities of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. He noted that he first visited the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus when he was still young, in 1976 and participated in the works of an international conference in the area of physics. “The friendship between the academies of sciences of our countries has a great value”, Sarkissian said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan