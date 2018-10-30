Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-10-18

YEREVAN, 30 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 30 October, USD exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 485.99 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.05 drams to 552.13 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.40 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.94 drams to 620.27 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 46.86 drams to 19231.18 drams. Silver price down by 0.61 drams to 228.91 drams. Platinum price вup by 188.03 drams to 13078.07 drams.