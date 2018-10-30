Armenian delegation participates in CSTO military committee session in Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. An Armenian military delegation led by Lt. General A. Davtyan – the Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, participated in the CSTO military committee sitting in Almaty chaired by Kazakhstan’s first deputy defense minister – chief of the general staff.

Issues of further development of CSTO’s military component were discussed, the defense ministry said.

Ideas were exchanged over CSTO collective security, particularly matters of the military political situation in the Caucasian and Central-Asian region.

The session especially focused on the situation developing in the Tajik-Afghan border, threats to military security and issues related to air defense and anti-missile defense in the CSTO collective security area.

On the sidelines of the session, Lt. General Davtyan and his Kazakh counterpart Lt. General M. Maykeev held a one on one meeting to discuss bilateral cooperation issues.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan